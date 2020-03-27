OTTAWA -- An Ottawa-based company says it is partnering with the United Way in order to connect socially-isolated and vulnerable people with the technology they need to access support services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

More and more bricks-and-mortar locations are closing down during the pandemic, including most recently Service Canada outlets. While many services are online, not everyone has access to a computer or the internet, especially with libraries closed.

"Social service providers are struggling to reach their clients remotely without proper technological equipment. This makes things especially hard for vulnerable people to communicate with their social workers, doctors, counselors, mental health professionals and other services that keep them healthy," Ruckify said on its website.

The company is calling on the public to donate or rent out unused items like tablets, smartphones, webcams and laptops, so they can get into the hands of those who need them.

Ruckify says it will provide pickup and delivery of the items. The items will be sanitized when picked up and dropped off, and they will be insured for damages in case something happens.

It's free to sign up for Ruckify and offer items to rent out, but the company would usually take a cut of the rentals; however, a company spokesperson says the rental fee has been waived.