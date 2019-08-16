

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA, with a report from CTV Morning Live





Mayor Jim Watson tells CTV Morning Live he does not expect Rideau Transit Group to hand the keys to the $2.1 billion Confederation Line LRT over to the city today.



Aug. 16 was the latest Revenue Service Availability date set by RTG.



Watson says testing on the system will continue over the weekend.

A memo from Transportation General Manager John Manconi says a briefing will be held next week with Watson, Transit Commission Chair Coun. Allan Hubley and City staff to update the public on the progress of the mandatory trial running period RTG is currently undergoing.

“RTG has made significant progress during the Trial Running period, running various scenarios of regularly scheduled service and testing system readiness for passenger service by exercising the Confederation Line system at full functionality,” Manconi said in the memo. “This is a complex and rigorous process where high performance standards must be met as a prerequisite to achieving RSA and opening the Confederation Line to the public.”

The date for the briefing was not included in the memo.

Watson remains confident the public will be riding the line this September.

The Mayor's office confirms to CTV Morning Live this means RTG will face another $1 million penalty, for a total of $4 million since May 24, 2018.