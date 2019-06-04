

Zach McGibbon, Newstalk 580 CFRA





The City's finance and economic committee heard from OC Transpo General Manager John Manconi that RTG will not achieve handover for LRT by June 30th.

Despite RTG being required to provide a handover date by the end of May, the group requested a two week extension in order to provide the information.

Manconi says that RTG needs to complete nine critical elements in order for the group to apply for substantial completion.

He says that eight of them are tracking well, but said that one concern is fleet availability, saying the vehicles need to be "defect free".

Manconi outlined to the committee that the vehicles are not ready for "prime time" and that more work needs to be done.

The next steps for RTG is to complete the nine critical elements and resubmit for substantial completion.

If substantial completion is approved, 12 days of testing can begin.