OTTAWA -- Rideau Transit Group has delivered a plan to address the issues with the six month old Confederation Line.

Council voted on March 9 to issue a notice of default to Rideau Transit Group, giving it until March 31 to deliver a plan to fix the light rail transit system.

In a statement to CTV News Ottawa, Director of Rail Construction Program Michael Morgan said “the City has received Rideau Transit Group’s remediation plan.”

“City staff will report back to Council on April 8 following staff’s review and assessment of the plan.”

On March 13, the City released two letters it sent to Rideau Transit Group outlining its goals for fixing the system.

In the letter, Morgan said “simply put, the system RTG has supplied is not performing consistently or reliably.”

The issues the City of Ottawa wanted addressed included problems with vehicles, the Overhead Catenary System, the Vehicle Braking Systems, Vehicle Door Performance and vehicle power.

Morgan also told RTG the City of Ottawa will issue a Service Level Increase Notice, stipulating 14 trains will be in service by June 1. The City wants 15 trains running during peak periods by August 4.

With files from CTV News Ottawa's Ted Raymond