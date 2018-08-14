

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Rideau Transit Group says it’s “confident” the Confederation Line will be ready to roll in November.

In a memo to Councillors Monday afternoon, City Staff said construction continues around the clock on the $2.1 billion LRT line.

It adds “ “RTG remains committed to the November 2, 2018 revenue service availability date and continue to indicate their confidence in achieving it.”

The memo, signed by O-Train Construction Director Steve Cripps and O-Train Planning Director Chris Swail, says the eastern stations are nearing completion and form part of the train testing that is occurring on the University of Ottawa to Blair Segment. The western stations are in varying degrees of progress and “overall are tracking well."

Rideau Station is a key station that is being carefully monitored and construction continues 24/7 to complete work. The memo states Rideau Station is a key station that is “vital to successfully achieving November 2 Revenue Service Date.”