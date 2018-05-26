

CTV Ottawa





CTV Ottawa received national recognition at the Radio-Television Digital News Association of Canada awards in Toronto Saturday night.

The station’s Joel Haslam won for his piece on the untold story of Oscar Peterson’s World Famous “Canadiana Suite.” It won the Hugh Haugland Award for excellence in video. Haslam shares the award with camera operator Jeff Dorn, editor Tony Zito and graphic artist Joey Lavergne.

The piece had already won regionally in this category last month and now takes home the national prize.

The RTDNA is an industry-driven association which honours the best in journalism right across the country.