OTTAWA -- The Royal has launched a new service called “COVID Frontline Wellness” for health care workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program offers confidential support for health care workers through quick access to mental health professionals.

In a statement, The Royal says the program will “listen and provide support to help them problem solve and build coping skills. And when needed, we will connect them with other services and resources either here at The Royal or with one of our community partners.”

Frontline health care workers can access the service online. Most of the services will be offered to health care workers virtually.

Ontario announced new mental health support for residents on Tuesday. Premier Doug Ford said “some have lost their jobs, some have lost their customers, some have had deeper losses.”

“A father, a mother, a grandparent, a friend. That kind of grief and stress it has an impact, not only on our physical health, but on our mental health too.”

The Royal is leading the help for health care workers in eastern and northern Ontario with the "COVID Frontline Wellness" program.