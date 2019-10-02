

ctvnewsottawa.ca





The provincial government is getting ready to buy a popular Ottawa pub. The Royal Oak on Main Street is one of the businesses the province will have to expropriate, in order to replace aging bridges on the Queensway through the core.

Four spans of the Queensway need to be replaced. Because of the size of the operation, large staging areas will be needed.

At city hall today, the Ministry of Transportation presented their plan for the first time.

The properties the province will buy include: Royal Oak Pub at 221 Echo Drive; Greek on Wheels at 3 Main Street and Cyco's Cycling Shop at 5 Main Street.

Officials did not say how much the expropriations will cost taxpayers, only that the bridge replacement itself is a multi-million dollar infrastructure project.

Construction is not expected to start until 2025.

More later.