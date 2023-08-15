Rowhouse under construction in Findlay Creek catches fire overnight

Ottawa firefighters at the scene of a fire on Esban Drive early Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023. (Jean Lalonde/Ottawa Fire Services) Ottawa firefighters at the scene of a fire on Esban Drive early Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023. (Jean Lalonde/Ottawa Fire Services)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina