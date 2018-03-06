

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Rowan’s Law is set to receive third and final reading today at Queen’s Park.

The new legislation to protect amateur athletes from concussions is named after Rowan Stringer, the 17-year-old Ottawa girl who died in 2013 after sustaining multiple concussions.

Rowan’s Law would establishment mandatory requirements for removal-from sport and return to sport protocols if an athlete is suspected of having sustained a concussion. It would also establish a concussion code of conduct to set out rules of behavior to minimize concussions while playing sport.

The bill will also establish the last Wednesday in September as “Rowan’s Law Day.”

A Coroner’s Inquest into Rowan’s death in 2015 delivered 49 recommendations, including calling on Ontario to adopt “Rowan’s Law.” Other recommendations included requiring students and parents to take a mandatory concussion awareness and management session before playing high risk sports.