Rowan’s Law is set to receive third and final reading today at Queen’s Park.

The new legislation to protect amateur athletes from concussions is named after Rowan Stringer, the 17-year-old Ottawa girl who died in 2013 after sustaining multiple concussions.

Rowan’s Law would establishment mandatory requirements for removal-from sport and return to sport protocols if an athlete is suspected of having sustained a concussion. It would also establish a concussion code of conduct to set out rules of behavior to minimize concussions while playing sport.

The bill will also establish the last Wednesday in September as “Rowan’s Law Day.”

A Coroner’s Inquest into Rowan’s death in 2015 delivered 49 recommendations, including calling on Ontario to adopt “Rowan’s Law.” Other recommendations included requiring students and parents to take a mandatory concussion awareness and management session before playing high risk sports.