

CTV Ottawa





More than 500 students filled the gymnasium at Saint Mother Teresa High School in Barrhaven Wednesday for an assembly on concussion safety.

The assembly comes on the second annual Rowan’s Law Day, the last Wednesday of each September, to help raise awareness about concussion safety.

Rowan Stringer died in 2013 after suffering a concussion while playing rugby.

Wednesday, the Ontario government announced it is $105,000 to improve concussion safety efforts across the province.

MPP and Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport Lisa MacLeod says “We are celebrating Rowan’s Legacy and we are talking about concussions.”

MacLeod says it is important to continue “the momentum we started in June 2015 to improve concussion safety across the province and the country."

The funding will be used to support community concussion symposiums, including camps to teach kids how to engage in proper body contact while playing sports.

Rowan’s mother Kathleen Stringer says, “I am really happy about the education piece that would have helped Rowan, and the kids are learning to speak up and look out for each other.”

Rowan’s Law establishes mandatory requirements for removal-from sport and return to sport protocols if an athlete is suspected of having sustained a concussion. It also sets up a concussion code of conduct to set out rules of behavior to minimize concussions while playing sport.