OTTAWA -- Ross Video has closed its facility in Iroquois until Friday after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Ross Video Senior Vice-President of Manufacturing and Services Jeff Poapst tells Newstalk 580 CFRA that the company was informed on Tuesday that an employee tested positive for novel coronavirus.

“We’ve closed the facility until Friday, June 5 to provide time for any potential virus in the building to degrade,” Poapst said.

“While we’re confident that the physical distancing protocols we implemented in mid-March are effective, we’ve advised all on the crew with the individual to get tested before returning to work, and are working with both local public health units on contact tracing.”

Ross Video conducts twice daily cleaning at its facilities, and the company says its other precautions to ensure appropriate safety while staff are on site remain in place.

Ross Video is headquartered in Iroquois, and has a research and development facility in Ottawa. Offices are located in New York State, United Kingdom, Australia and Singapore.

With files from Newstalk 580 CFRA's Andrew Pinsent