

Newstalk 580 CFRA





A local MPP who has publicly denounced her own party is breaking ranks with the Progressive Conservatives.

Amanda Simard, who represents the riding of Glengarry--Prescott--Russell, said in a statement Thursday morning that she was leaving the PC caucus, effective immediately, and will sit in the legislature as an independent.

Her note did not specify a reason, but on Wednesday, Simard backed an opposition motion with the goal of reviving a planned French-language university in the province and reinstating the office of the French-language services commissioner.

Simard said the Tories' "partial backtracking" on the issue wasn't enough.

The Ford government said last week they would create a commissioner position within the office of the provincial ombudsman, but no changes concerning the proposed university were made.

With files from The Canadian Press.