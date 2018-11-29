Rookie MPP Amanda Simard quits PC caucus
PC MPP Amanda Simard, second row right, is seen seated amongst fellow MPP's and Ontario Premier Doug Ford, left, as the legislature sits inside Queens Park in Toronto on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston)
Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Thursday, November 29, 2018 7:45AM EST
A local MPP who has publicly denounced her own party is breaking ranks with the Progressive Conservatives.
Amanda Simard, who represents the riding of Glengarry--Prescott--Russell, said in a statement Thursday morning that she was leaving the PC caucus, effective immediately, and will sit in the legislature as an independent.
Her note did not specify a reason, but on Wednesday, Simard backed an opposition motion with the goal of reviving a planned French-language university in the province and reinstating the office of the French-language services commissioner.
Simard said the Tories' "partial backtracking" on the issue wasn't enough.
The Ford government said last week they would create a commissioner position within the office of the provincial ombudsman, but no changes concerning the proposed university were made.
With files from The Canadian Press.