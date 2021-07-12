OTTAWA -- It's going to be an up-and-down week weather-wise in the capital.

On Monday, expect a mainly sunny day with a high of 28 C and a humidex of 34. The UV index will be 8, or 'very high,' so make sure to wear sunscreen.

There's a 40 per cent chance of showers overnight.

On Tuesday' it's going to be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showsers and the risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. The high will be 23 C, with a humidex of 34.

Wednesday there will be showers with a high of 26 C.

Thursday will be sunny with a high of 29 C, before showers return on Friday and through the weekend.