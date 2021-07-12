Advertisement
Roller coaster weather week ahead in Ottawa
A boat waits for water to raise it as it leaves the Ottawa river and moves through the locks to enter the Rideau river Monday May 31, 2021 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
OTTAWA -- It's going to be an up-and-down week weather-wise in the capital.
On Monday, expect a mainly sunny day with a high of 28 C and a humidex of 34. The UV index will be 8, or 'very high,' so make sure to wear sunscreen.
There's a 40 per cent chance of showers overnight.
On Tuesday' it's going to be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showsers and the risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. The high will be 23 C, with a humidex of 34.
Wednesday there will be showers with a high of 26 C.
Thursday will be sunny with a high of 29 C, before showers return on Friday and through the weekend.