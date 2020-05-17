OTTAWA -- The Eastern Ontario Health Unit says the risk to the public is low after an employee at a Rockland grocery store tested positive for COVID-19.

An employee at Parent’s Independent on Laurier Street in Rockland tested positive for novel coronavirus and is currently in isolation.

The health unit says the employee worked as a cashier in the store’s outdoor garden centre on May 11, 12, 13 and 14.

A full cleaning and disinfection of the store and garden centre has been conducted.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit is working with Parent’s Independent to assess the risk to store employees and trace contacts of the individual.

“Although we feel that the risk to the public is low, we’re releasing this information so that people who shopped in the garden centre at the Parent’s Independent during this period are aware,” said Dr. Paul Roumeliotis, Medical Officer of Health.

“As a precaution, shoppers who were there on these dates should self-monitor for symptoms.”

Residents with COVID-19 symptoms can visit the COVID-19 assessment centres in the area.