A rocking line-up has been unveiled ahead of Montebello Rockfest.

Big name rock bans from Tenacious D to Finger Death Punch, Jimmy Eat World, Weezer and Sum 41 will headline the Summer concert.

The popular weekend event hits the small Quebec town June 14th to 16th, 2018. Roughly 100,000 people attended last year's Rockfest.

