GATINEAU, QUE. -- A Gatineau, Que. restaurant has found a futuristic approach to the struggle of finding servers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Elie Maalouf owns La Buena Déjeuner, a popular brunch spot in the city.

"In May I had a huge issue with employees, we were 16 employees before COVID, and we found ourselves between six to eight employees, and I have a 200-seat restaurant," said Maalouf.

Maalouf says he was inspired to find a solution to the staff shortage, looking online and doing research. He says he came across Pudu Robotics, a company that made BellaBot- a robotic cat that helps servers transport dishes to tables to ease the workload.

BellaBot started working two weeks ago and has already made an impact.

"A lot of people are really amazed by the robot," Maalouf says.

"The robot is very simple, it will never replace a waiter, the robot will never come and see you and see if everything is okay, the robot is never going to come and ask you if you want something to drink- it will simply help deliver the plates to the tables.

"It really helps me through my day. I am opening and closing the restaurant seven days a week because there is no staff."

The robot navigates throughout the restaurants thanks to sensors and computer programming of the map of the floor plan, along with table numbers.

"It takes out a lot off workloads throughout our day. Plates are heavy, they are hot, pretty large, an average waiter can only take four plates, the robot can carry eight," says Maalouf.

Maalouf says the robot doesn’t replace staff, and he is still looking to fill positions, but BellaBot will help with the workload.

"One robot will never replace one staff member but instead of a staff member waiting six tables it will be easier for her to wait 10 tables, I still need staff. But the robot does help," said Maalouf.

BellaBot has been so well received, Maalouf not ruling out getting a second.

"Get another one just like this? I probably would if we get busier down the line, I probably would get another one."

As for the customers, Maalouf says positive reviews rolling in.

"They love it, people love it- they really do. A lot of people are coming just to see the robot," said Maalouf.

BellaBot doesn’t have a personal name yet, asking customers to submit their suggestions through Facebook.