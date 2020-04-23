OTTAWA -- A suspect in a break-and-enter at a business in Ottawa’s east-end was found trapped between two doors when Ottawa Police arrived at the scene.

Police say at approximately 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, a man was seen breaking into a business in the 200 block of McArthur Avenue.

The witness alerted the owner of the business, who was working nearby.

Police say when the owner showed up at the business, they found the suspect in the vestibule between the exterior and interior doors trying to force his way inside.

“The owner contacted police and responding officers located the suspect, locked between the two doors, and arrested him without incident,” police said in a statement.

Michael Annis, 49, of Ottawa is facing several charges, including breaking and entering and mischief under $5,000.