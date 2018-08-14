

Ted Raymond





Ottawa Police say a 55-year-old man is facing robbery and dangerous driving charges after being arrested on the Queensway.

Police say a frontline officer spotted a vehicle at around 2:20 p.m. Monday believed to be linked to recent robberies at local businesses. The officer also apparently recognized the driver as a suspect.

Backup was requested, along with a roadblock, and the driver was stopped on Highway 417.

55-year-old David Young is facing three counts of robbery, as well as charges of fleeing police and dangerous driving.