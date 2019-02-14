

Ted Raymond, 580 CFRA





The city is digging out from this week’s blizzard, which left a final total of 31 cm of snow behind.

City road crews have been working to clear snow since the first flakes flew Tuesday afternoon.

Roads manager Luc Gagné issues a comprehensive statement Thursday, asking residents to remain patient. He says during the response to the storm Wednesday, one full run of residential areas was completed, in part thanks to people who kept parked cars off of the street.

But the full job will take time.

“Today, our teams will continue with the clean-up,” he wrote. “Due to the volume and weight of the snow received … operations from this storm will continue for several days.”

Gagné says the volume of snow required the use of snow blowers on the sidewalks, instead of the usual plows, which slowed down progress.

You may have noticed uneven patches of snow left behind. That’s why.

“Blowers leave a residual layer of snow that can be packed down and become uneven or slippery,” Gagné said. “We will be working to treat the sidewalks with abrasives today, but we do ask that residents exercise caution while walking.”

Gagné is asking residents to refrain from calling 3-1-1 unless they’re dealing with an emergency.

Another small snowfall is in the forecast, with approximately 4 cm expected between Thursday evening and Friday afternoon. Friday’s forecast high is about nine degrees above-average, which will mean a temporary melt. Gagné says the clearing of catch basins will be a priority.

Snow removal is also a priority.

“Right now, banks are high and roads may be narrower than we would like,” Gagné said. “Planning and scheduling is underway for removal in some areas, but in other, we will be casting snow (blowing it from the road or sidewalk onto the City boulevard [emphasis original]). We may also push back snow from the roadside to provide more road width, or lower banks if they are impeding line of sight at an intersection. In other areas, we will have no choice but to haul the snow away.”

It’s a process Gagné warns will take considerable time.

He assures that there is a full complement of staff working “around the clock” to clear the roads.