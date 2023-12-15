'Road conditions are very icy': Police respond to multiple crashes on Hwy. 416 and Hwy. 417

OTTAWA
    Ottawa Police and Ontario Provincial Police are urging motorists to slow down and adjust their speeds to the conditions today, due to icy road conditions.

    Emergency crews responded to several collisions on Highway 416 and Highway 417 Friday morning, as the temperate hovered around the freezing mark.

    Police say officers responded to "multiple collisions" on Highway 416 northbound where it meets the 417 at approximately 7:30 a.m.

    "Road conditions are very icy this morning," the Ottawa Police Duty Inspector said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. "Motorists are asked to slow down and significantly increase the distance between their vehicle and the vehicle ahead of them."

    The OPP also reported multiple collisions on Highway 417 due to icy conditions.

