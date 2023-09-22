Ottawa

    • Road closures for Ukrainian President Zelenskyy's visit to Ottawa

    LIVE NOW: Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrives in Ottawa LIVE NOW: Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrives in Ottawa
    OTTAWA -

    Temporary road closures are in place in Ottawa’s downtown core Friday for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s visit to the capital.  

    Ottawa Police say Wellington Street is closed between Elgin and Bank streets. Metcalfe is also closed between Queen and Wellington streets, along with O’Connor Street between Wellington and Queen streets.  

    Zelenskyy and the first lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska arrived in Canada late Thursday night.  

    Additional temporary road closures are possible through the day on Friday. 

    Zelenskyy is set to address Parliament Friday afternoon before heading to Toronto with the prime minister and deputy prime minister. 

