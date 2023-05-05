Road closures for the CN Cycle for CHEO 2023
The CN Cycle for CHEO is set to take over Ottawa streets for another year this Sunday.
The annual fundraiser for childhood and adolescent oncology care at the hospital starts and ends at the Canadian War Museum.
There will be road closures and lane reductions in effect along the route from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday.
Here is a full list of the rolling closures and reductions:
Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway: 6 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Closed both directions Booth Street to Island Park Drive
Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway: 8 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Closed both directions Island Park Drive to Carling Avenue
Booth Street: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Closed both directions Albert Street to Wellington Street
Local access to Lett Street by Fleet Street
Wellington Street: 8 a.m. – 11 a.m.
Eastbound lane closed Booth Street to Portage Bridge
Egress from Lett Street by designated lane on Wellington Street (westbound) to Booth Street
Wellington Street: 8 a.m. – 11 a.m.
Eastbound curb lane reduction Portage Bridge to Bay Street
Wellington Street: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Westbound curb lane reduction Sussex Drive to Bay Street
Portage Bridge: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Closed both directions - STO Northbound access only.
Bay Street: 8 a.m. – 11 a.m.
Local traffic only from Laurier Avenue to Wellington Street.
Laurier Avenue: 8 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
Closed Bay Street to Queen Elizabeth Driveway on-ramp.
Local access only Bronson to Bay Street.
Bay Street to Elgin Street closed to all but crossing traffic.
Laurier Avenue: 8 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
Eastbound lanes closed Elgin Street to Nicholas Street
Queen Elizabeth Driveway: 8 a.m. – 11 a.m.
Closed both directions Laurier Avenue to Preston Street.
Prince of Wales Drive: 8 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
Northbound lane closed Preston Street to Heron Road.
Local access to Agricultural Museum southbound only from Preston Street and Scenic Drive.
Local access to churches northbound from Heron Road.
Heron Road: 8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
Westbound lane reduction Riverside Drive to Prince of Wales Drive.
Vincent Massey Park Access: 8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
Vehicular traffic can access Vincent Massey Park by using the on ramp from Heron Road westbound.
Heron Road: 8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
Eastbound lane reduction Vincent Massey Park to Riverside Drive.
Riverside Drive: 8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
Southbound lane reduction Heron Road to Hogs Back Road.
Hogs Back Road: 8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
Westbound lane closed Riverside Drive to Colonel By Drive.
Colonel By Drive: 8:30 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.
Closed both directions from Hogs Back Road to Daly Street.
Sussex Drive: 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Closed Rideau Street to Sir George-Étienne Cartier Parkway (Rockcliffe Parkway).
Local access to Notre Dame Basilica from St. Patrick Street.
Sir George-Étienne Cartier Parkway (Rockcliffe Parkway): 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Closed Princess Street. to St. Joseph Boulevard.
Local access to Aviation Museum and Rockcliffe Flying Club from Aviation Parkway.
OC TRANSPO CHANGES
Some OC Transpo services will be affected by road closures, the city of Ottawa said in a news release.
Routes 57, 61, 62, 63, 74, 75, and 87 will be detoured between 6 a.m. and 1 p.m. Routes 9 and 85 will be detoured between 7:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.
R1 bus service is running between Hurdman and Lyon stations weekend due to planned maintenance to fix water infiltration in the tunnel near Rideau Station.
The city says the race will affect the R1 service between 7:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Sunday. Buses will be detoured from Rideau Street and will instead stop on Mackenzie King Bridge.
R1 bus service running between Hurdman and Lyon stations during planned O-Train Line 1 maintenance will be impacted between 7:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., the city says.
At Lyon station, eastbound R1 service will stop at Slater and Kent streets, not at Lyon station.
Travel times on routes serving Rideau Street may be affected due to temporary traffic holds in place during the event.
Para Transpo travel times may be affected by planned road closures.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Section of Ottawa's LRT system closed again this weekend for maintenance
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: May 5-7
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | 'I declare COVID-19 over': WHO says virus no longer global health emergency
COVID-19 no longer represents a global health emergency, the World Health Organization said on Friday, a major step towards the end of the pandemic that has killed more than 6.9 million people, disrupted the global economy and ravaged communities.
Is my money safe? What you need to know about bank failures
Since March, three regional banks have failed -- Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank and First Republic Bank. If the recent bank collapses have you worried about the safety of your money, here's what you need to know.
Drayton Valley, Alta., residents ordered to evacuate because of nearby wildfire
A reception centre has been set up in Edmonton for thousands of people in Drayton Valley and the surrounding area who were told to get out of town late Thursday night because of an out-of-control wildfire.
BREAKING | Suspect arrested in Serbia's second mass shooting in 2 days
A gunman apparently firing at random killed eight people and wounded 14 in a series of villages in Serbia, authorities said, shaking a nation still in the throes of grief over a mass shooting a day earlier. Police arrested a suspect Friday after an all-night manhunt.
Lizzo postpones Montreal show due to health, vows she'll 'make it up to you'
Superstar vocalist Lizzo postponed her Montreal show Thursday night after coming down with a serious bug. The popstar posted a video to social media from bed to apologize to fans, saying she felt too unwell to perform.
Look up to the sky for 3 space events this weekend
With bright meteors blazing across the sky from the Aquariids meteor shower and a chance to see a lunar eclipse, Friday will be the time to look up to the sky for a day of spectacular celestial events.
Pranksters mow symmetrically giant penis in lawn of King Charles coronation party site
A large penis has been mowed in the lawn of a King Charles coronation site just days before the big day and the massive appendage is hard to miss.
Ukrainian TikToker receives hateful emails after attending First Nations powwow
Many First Nations people are standing behind a Ukrainian TikToker after he received online hate for attending a powwow in Regina.
'We are in a crisis': Red Dress Day honoured as leaders say more work to be done
The head of the Native Women's Association of Canada says it's clear there's an ongoing emergency nearly four years after the final report into missing and murdered Indigenous woman and girls was released.
Atlantic
-
Halifax police review welcomed by lawyer representing arrested protestors
A review of a chaotic clash that broke out between police and protestors in downtown Halifax in August 2021 has been ordered by the police oversight board.
-
Prices at the pumps down again in the Maritimes
The price of gas and diesel has decreased in all three Maritimes provinces for the third week in a row.
-
Free public events around the Maritimes to commemorate King’s coronation
The lieutenant-governors in all three Maritime provinces will commemorate the coronation of King Charles III with free public events on Saturday.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Girl, 8, killed in hit-and-run outside Burlington, Ont. school identified
An eight-year-old girl killed in a hit-and-run outside a Burlington, Ont. school earlier this week has been identified by family.
-
Massive fire rages in New Tecumseth, Ont.
Firefighters are on scene at a structure fire in New Tecumseth, Ont. The structure in question appears to be a barn.
-
Ontario announces $25-million investment to address 'rise of hate' crimes
Mosques, synagogues, temples, and churches are among the organizations eligible for a new grant announced by the Ontario government to address what it called a 'rise of hate incidents against religious and minority groups.'
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 'I declare COVID-19 over': WHO says virus no longer global health emergency
COVID-19 no longer represents a global health emergency, the World Health Organization said on Friday, a major step towards the end of the pandemic that has killed more than 6.9 million people, disrupted the global economy and ravaged communities.
-
Minor charged following allegations of sexual violence at Quebec high school
A minor has been arrested and charged after sexual misconduct allegations surfaced at a Quebec high school earlier this year. In late March, some parents and students at Massey-Vanier High School in Cowansville, Que. held a demonstration to denounce how staff had handled the allegations.
-
Lizzo postpones Montreal show due to health, vows she'll 'make it up to you'
Superstar vocalist Lizzo postponed her Montreal show Thursday night after coming down with a serious bug. The popstar posted a video to social media from bed to apologize to fans, saying she felt too unwell to perform.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 'I declare COVID-19 over': WHO says virus no longer global health emergency
COVID-19 no longer represents a global health emergency, the World Health Organization said on Friday, a major step towards the end of the pandemic that has killed more than 6.9 million people, disrupted the global economy and ravaged communities.
-
Canada's happiest city is located in Ontario – but so is the unhappiest
Ontario is home to the happiest and unhappiest cities in Canada, according to a new report.
-
Woman shot during 'targeted and isolated incident' in downtown Sudbury: Police
A 38-year-old man is in custody after a fight in downtown Sudbury resulted in a 41-year-old woman being taken to hospital with a gunshot wound Thursday night, police say.
London
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 'I declare COVID-19 over': WHO says virus no longer global health emergency
COVID-19 no longer represents a global health emergency, the World Health Organization said on Friday, a major step towards the end of the pandemic that has killed more than 6.9 million people, disrupted the global economy and ravaged communities.
-
Car strikes parked dump truck, driver three times over legal limit: Police
Around 2:20 a.m., officers responded to the collision on Queen Street where both vehicles had sustained significant damage.
-
Canada's happiest city is located in Ontario – but so is the unhappiest
Ontario is home to the happiest and unhappiest cities in Canada, according to a new report.
Winnipeg
-
Suspect charged in Winnipeg homicide; police looking for info on victim
A 23-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to the homicide of a man who has yet to be identified.
-
Feasibility study complete into search of Winnipeg landfill for women's remains
The federal minister responsible for Crown-Indigenous relations says a study has been completed into whether it's possible for a Winnipeg-area landfill to be searched for the remains of two Indigenous women.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 'I declare COVID-19 over': WHO says virus no longer global health emergency
COVID-19 no longer represents a global health emergency, the World Health Organization said on Friday, a major step towards the end of the pandemic that has killed more than 6.9 million people, disrupted the global economy and ravaged communities.
Kitchener
-
Ont. family says father denied Career Day visit to GEDSB school due to his job as a police officer
A Norfolk County parent says her husband was denied a chance to attend their child’s school to talk to students about his career because of his job as a police officer.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 'I declare COVID-19 over': WHO says virus no longer global health emergency
COVID-19 no longer represents a global health emergency, the World Health Organization said on Friday, a major step towards the end of the pandemic that has killed more than 6.9 million people, disrupted the global economy and ravaged communities.
-
Starbucks in Uptown Waterloo first in Ontario to unionize: USW
The United Steelworkers (USW) union is touting the Waterloo Town Square Starbucks as the first in Ontario to unionize.
Calgary
-
Calgary police at scene of northeast shooting
An investigation is underway into a shooting that rocked a quiet neighbourhood in northeast Calgary.
-
2 people taken to hospital after northwest Calgary house fire
Two people were sent to hospital in stable condition Friday morning following a house fire in the northwest community of Royal Oak.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 'I declare COVID-19 over': WHO says virus no longer global health emergency
COVID-19 no longer represents a global health emergency, the World Health Organization said on Friday, a major step towards the end of the pandemic that has killed more than 6.9 million people, disrupted the global economy and ravaged communities.
Saskatoon
-
'It's horrible taking a bus in this city': Saskatoon councillors commit to funding transit social support workers
Saskatoon’s transit union and bus riders weighed in at the city’s transit committee meeting on Wednesday, as councillors mulled whether to hire support workers to deal with increased safety concerns.
-
Ukrainian TikToker receives hateful emails after attending First Nations powwow
Many First Nations people are standing behind a Ukrainian TikToker after he received online hate for attending a powwow in Regina.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 'I declare COVID-19 over': WHO says virus no longer global health emergency
COVID-19 no longer represents a global health emergency, the World Health Organization said on Friday, a major step towards the end of the pandemic that has killed more than 6.9 million people, disrupted the global economy and ravaged communities.
Edmonton
-
Drayton Valley, Alta., residents ordered to evacuate because of nearby wildfire
A reception centre has been set up in Edmonton for thousands of people in Drayton Valley and the surrounding area who were told to get out of town late Thursday night because of an out-of-control wildfire.
-
20 homes destroyed by wildfire, entire Indigenous community evacuated in northern Alta.
A 4,300-hectare wildfire has destroyed 20 homes in a northern Alberta Indigenous community and forced the entire community to leave.
-
10,000 Albertans evacuated due to wildfires
Wildfires throughout Alberta continue to force evacuations and cause alerts on Thursday.
Vancouver
-
'It's devastating': Cache Creek residents battle flood waters
Twenty-one properties in Cache Creek have been evacuated and one home has been destroyed in flooding that has turned local streets into rivers.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 'I declare COVID-19 over': WHO says virus no longer global health emergency
COVID-19 no longer represents a global health emergency, the World Health Organization said on Friday, a major step towards the end of the pandemic that has killed more than 6.9 million people, disrupted the global economy and ravaged communities.
-
Friend of B.C. teen murder victim testifies from behind screen at trial
With a big white screen shielding her view of the accused, a friend of the 13-year-old girl found dead in Burnaby’s Central Park in 2017 took the witness stand Thursday.
Regina
-
Regina schools considering lunchroom supervision fees, further cuts to address budgetary shortfalls
The Regina Board of Education is considering lunchroom supervision fees and curtailed spending to address what it feels is a government funding shortfall for schools.
-
Ukrainian TikToker receives hateful emails after attending First Nations powwow
Many First Nations people are standing behind a Ukrainian TikToker after he received online hate for attending a powwow in Regina.
-
'It just feels right': Sabeen Ahmad returns to CTV Regina as weather and community anchor
A familiar face for many long-time viewers is returning to CTV News Regina.