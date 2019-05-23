

Dylan Dyson, Newstalk 580 CFRA





With Ottawa Race Weekend hitting the capital this weekend, here's a short rundown of some road closures you'll want to keep in mind:Dylan Dyson

Saturday - most closures are starting around 3 p.m.:

- Laurier between Metcalfe and Nicholas

- Elgin between Laurier and Wellington

- Wellington between Bank and Colonel By

- Colonel By between Bronson and Daly

- Queen Elizabeth Drive between Preston and Somerset



Sunday - most closures begin in the early morning, ending around 2 p.m.:

- The full length of Queen Elizabeth Drive

- Sir John A Macdonald Parkway from Booth to Island Park

- Colonel By from Rideau to Hawthorne

- Laurier from Nicholas to Elgin

- Alexandra and Pretoria bridges

- Alexandre-Tache from Eddy to Montcalm

For a full list of road closures, visit RunOttawa.ca.