Road closures coming with Ottawa Race Weekend
Dylan Dyson, Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Thursday, May 23, 2019 3:24PM EDT
With Ottawa Race Weekend hitting the capital this weekend, here's a short rundown of some road closures you'll want to keep in mind:Dylan Dyson
Saturday - most closures are starting around 3 p.m.:
- Laurier between Metcalfe and Nicholas
- Elgin between Laurier and Wellington
- Wellington between Bank and Colonel By
- Colonel By between Bronson and Daly
- Queen Elizabeth Drive between Preston and Somerset
Sunday - most closures begin in the early morning, ending around 2 p.m.:
- The full length of Queen Elizabeth Drive
- Sir John A Macdonald Parkway from Booth to Island Park
- Colonel By from Rideau to Hawthorne
- Laurier from Nicholas to Elgin
- Alexandra and Pretoria bridges
- Alexandre-Tache from Eddy to Montcalm
For a full list of road closures, visit RunOttawa.ca.