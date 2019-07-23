

Ottawa police say officers are investigating a serious collision involving a cyclist in the city’s east end.

The westbound on ramp to Highway 174 in Orleans is closed at Jeanne D’Arc Boulevard as the collisions unit assesses the scene.

Police say the crash happened at 5:22 p.m. Tuesday.

A description of the car involved has not been provided, though witnesses describe it as a dark Sedan.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who has any information regarding the collision is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Collision Investigation Unit at 613-236-1222 ext.2481. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by downloading the Ottawa Police app.