A Riverside South family is saying goodbye to the boards on its outdoor hockey rink.

Cory Cosgrove has built an outdoor skating rink on his front yard, for his three young daughters, each of the past five years; however this year he decided to add boards around it to extend the season; beginning in early November.

Much to the chagrin of one his neighbours; who Cosgrove said blew the whistle on their fun calling city by-law to complain about the illegal structure on city property. The neighbour called the low wooden boards around the rink as ugly to look at.

“An eyesore, yeah something they weren’t happy with. They were a little bit closer to the street, originally.” said Cosgrove.

Despite immediately moving the boards closer to his home following his first meeting with by-law officials Cosgrove said the by-law officer returned this week to inform him the neighbour demanded the boards, which sit on city property, be removed,

Not in my backyard! A Nepean family has to take down their homemade rink because a neighbour complained to the city saying it’s an eyesore ⁦@ctvottawa⁩ pic.twitter.com/XU1l9aiCUl — Mike Arsalides (@MArsalidesCTV) December 16, 2018

“The ice can stay. They say there's not much they can do as far as having a slab of ice on your front yard for the kids to play on, but the structure itself is the issue.” said Cosgrove.

Lisa Cosgrove said her children were upset they’re losing their beloved rink.

“We're kids, come on, we want to have some fun in the winter.” said Sydney Cosgrove.

Emma, her younger sister said “You're ruining my Christmas.”

On Sunday, neighbourhood kids played a game of shinny.

“You know it's Christmas, I guess the Grinch is out.” said hockey dad and coach Greg Hill.

Lisa Cosgrove hoped she had heard from her neighbour prior to by-law being called to their home.

“For those that have a concern, I’d say come talk to your neighbour, just be honest, I’m sure there's a way you can work it out. I respect the law and I understand by-law has to follow through.”

The Cosgroves spoke to their neighbour, who insisted the walls come down. The family has removed the boards.

The CTV News story about the complaint sparked hundreds of comments from people who are critical of the rink being under attack.

There were tweets from politicians like Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson, who says he has asked city staff to examine the issue.

Canadian hockey legend Haley Wickenheiser quote-tweeted a CTV Twitter video about the complaint, adding "then move."

I have asked senior staff to review this. We are a hockey nation and what can be wrong with playing hockey in your own backyard? I hope to have more information tomorrow to solve this so called problem! — Jim Watson (@JimWatsonOttawa) December 16, 2018

Really? You gotta be kidding. There is no such thing as a kids outdoor rink being "an eyesore". Its a beautiful thing. I dont know the people in this neighborhood but I suspect its a fortunate thing for the complaining neighbor that their name has been kept out of the media. https://t.co/nZoy6gIuB3 — Dean Brown (@PxPOttawa) December 16, 2018