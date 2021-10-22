OTTAWA -- The westbound lanes of Riverside Drive remain closed at Bank Street after a driver struck a hydro pole overnight.

Police say the crash happened around 12:25 a.m. Friday, when the vehicle struck the hydro pole at Riverside Drive and Bank Street.

The driver and a passenger fled the scene, but officers found them a short time later. They were not injured, but the 22-year-old male driver was charged with careless driving and failing to remain at the scene, both Highway Traffic Act offences.

Police remain on scene Friday morning directing traffic while hydro crews do repair work. Riverside Drive is closed westbound at Bank Street. Traffic is being directed to turn either south or north on Bank Street.