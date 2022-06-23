Risk of thunderstorm before heat returns to Ottawa
Risk of thunderstorm before heat returns to Ottawa
There’s just one more day of slightly below average temperatures before the heat returns in time for the weekend.
It will be mostly cloudy today with a high of 21 C. It will feel closer to 26 with the humidex with a risk of showers and a thunderstorm this afternoon.
Temperatures will drop to 14 C overnight.
Sunshine returns on Friday with a high of 29 C feeling like 34. The hot temperatures stick around all weekend with highs of 30 C both Saturday and Sunday.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
LIVE AT 11 A.M.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Retirement crisis' is in the works amid inflation: survey
More Canadians are facing challenges to save for retirement security as inflation continues to soar and markets decline, a new survey has found.
WHO considers declaring monkeypox a global health emergency
As the World Health Organization convenes its emergency committee Thursday to consider if the spiraling outbreak of monkeypox warrants being declared a global emergency, some experts say WHO's decision to act only after the disease spilled into the West could entrench the grotesque inequities that arose between rich and poor countries during the coronavirus pandemic.
Canada dominates top 10 list of world's most livable cities for 2022
Considering a big move this year? You may want to think about somewhere else in Canada or western Europe. Fresh rankings of the world's most livable cities have been released, and Canada is the country with the most cities in the top 10.
'You've had allies all along': Conservative MPs meet with convoy figures in Ottawa
A Canadian soldier charged for speaking out against COVID-19 vaccine requirements was warmly welcomed on Wednesday to Parliament Hill, where Conservative MPs posed with him for pictures before sitting through a lecture on the purported dangers of inoculations. Appearing alongside him was Tom Marazzo, one of the spokesmen of the 'Freedom Convoy,' and Paul Alexander, a former adviser to U.S. president Donald Trump.
China may have tried to discourage Canadians from voting Conservative: federal unit
A federal research unit detected what might be a Chinese Communist Party information operation that aimed to discourage Canadians of Chinese heritage from voting for the Conservatives in the last federal election.
MPs pass 'extreme intoxication' bill in expedited process, Senate weighs doing same
The House of Commons passed the Liberal government's 'extreme intoxication' bill today after agreeing yesterday to rush its passage.
Here's how to save on your next grocery order, according to Canadian couponers
As Canada’s inflation soars, two ‘extreme couponers’ offer their advice on how to save at the grocery store.
Ontario father whose 3 children were killed by drunk driver in 2015 was Tasered, arrested prior to death
Edward Lake, the father of the three children killed by a drunk driver in 2015, was Tasered and arrested by Peel police before his death.
Ex-Tesla worker rejects US$15 million award in racism case
A Black former Tesla worker who said he was harassed and faced with 'daily racist epithets,' including the 'N-word,' while working at the company's Fremont, Calif., plant has rejected a substantially reduced award of US$15 million in his lawsuit.
Atlantic
-
'It shouldn't be a political platform': Families of N.S. shooting victims 'troubled' by inquiry revelation
Relatives of those murdered in the April 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia have added their voices to those already raised to a fever-pitch in Ottawa.
-
Record number of doctors recruited to Nova Scotia last year
Nova Scotia announced Wednesday that a record number of physicians were recruited and started working in the province between April 2021 and March of this year.
-
Maritimers react to skyrocketing inflation rates, grocery prices
With inflation now at its highest point in nearly 40 years, Maritime consumers say they are cutting corners.
Toronto
-
Ontario father whose 3 children were killed by drunk driver in 2015 was Tasered, arrested prior to death
Edward Lake, the father of the three children killed by a drunk driver in 2015, was Tasered and arrested by Peel police before his death.
-
CTV INVESTIGATES
CTV INVESTIGATES | Bogus sign, real ticket: How fair is Toronto's parking appeal system?
A Toronto driver is questioning the fairness of the city’s administrative penalty system for appealing traffic disputes after he raised concerns about his bogus ticket for months — but was left spinning his wheels.
-
Man dead after shooting in Mississauga
One person is dead after a shooting in Mississauga Wednesday night, Peel paramedics say.
Montreal
-
Family grieves 17-year-old Adalya Dorvil, a 'kind soul,' after body recovered in water
People are mourning 17-year-old Adalya Dorvil after her body was found along the LaSalle shoreline Tuesday, at the bottom of a cliff, in a very difficult recovery process that took over two hours. Much about her death still hasn't been explained.
-
6 Quebec ERs to be partially closed, obstetric and neonatal care scaled back this summer
With nearly 60,000 workers absent, the province is taking the drastic step of scaling back ER services in six places this summer, along with obstetric and neonatal care. The opposition slammed the decision.
-
Rainfall warning in effect for parts of Southern Quebec
A rainfall warning is in effect across the Greater Montreal area, as well as other parts of southern Quebec.
Northern Ontario
-
'Retirement crisis' is in the works amid inflation: survey
More Canadians are facing challenges to save for retirement security as inflation continues to soar and markets decline, a new survey has found.
-
How useful are vitamins? This is what new research has to say
In the hopes of staying healthy, many people turn to multivitamins as time goes on, hoping the right concoction will help to stave off heart disease or cancer — but according to new research, vitamins and supplements may not be doing much for the average adult.
-
Here's how to save on your next grocery order, according to Canadian couponers
As Canada’s inflation soars, two ‘extreme couponers’ offer their advice on how to save at the grocery store.
London
-
Temperatures feeling more seasonal in London-Middlesex area
There is a much cooler start to the day on Thursday in the London area with many people waking up to about 13 C.
-
Armed robbery reported at Harriston bank
Provincial police are investigating an armed bank robbery in Harriston.
-
Death investigation underway in Tillsonburg: OPP
OPP are in Tillsonburg, Ont. Wednesday for a death investigation.
Winnipeg
-
'I'm disgusted by our system': abuse allegations at Winnipeg care home prompts calls for oversight
As allegations of abuse at a St. James facility come to light, families and advocates are calling for independent oversight in Manitoba's private care homes.
-
Damaged Queen Victoria statue is beyond repair, Manitoba government says
A statue of Queen Victoria that was toppled and beheaded by protesters last year outside the Manitoba legislature is beyond repair and will not be restored.
-
'Retirement crisis' is in the works amid inflation: survey
More Canadians are facing challenges to save for retirement security as inflation continues to soar and markets decline, a new survey has found.
Kitchener
-
Ontario father whose 3 children were killed by drunk driver in 2015 was Tasered, arrested prior to death
Edward Lake, the father of the three children killed by a drunk driver in 2015, was Tasered and arrested by Peel police before his death.
-
Armed robbery reported at Harriston bank
Provincial police are investigating an armed bank robbery in Harriston.
-
'He is a very dangerous man': Victim’s family speaks out after high risk offender released from prison
Christopher Watts, the man convicted in the 2001 death of a teen at Puslinch Lake, has been released from prison. Kingston Police say he's been deemed a "high risk offender" and may pose a risk to the community.
Calgary
-
'Eye-popping' inflation rate likely to get worse before it gets better: Economist
The climbing cost of living in Canada will likely get worse before it gets better any time soon, according to ATB's chief economist.
-
Grade 5 class art auction benefits Ukrainian refugee family
When their teacher told them about a family of Ukrainian refugees from Kharkiv trying to rebuild their lives in Alberta, the students were listening.
-
Pedestrian struck by vehicle on commercial construction site
A pedestrian is injured after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday afternoon.
Saskatoon
-
87-year-old Saskatoon business owner confined and beaten during break-in
An 87-year-old man was confined and assaulted inside a business overnight, according to Saskatoon police.
-
In special meeting, Saskatoon city leaders discuss potential merits and perils of drug decriminalization
During a special meeting, a city committee discussed the idea of decriminalizing simple possession of illicit drugs in Saskatoon.
-
Did Saskatchewan's vaccine mandate work? This study may tell us.
Saskatchewan's COVID-19 vaccine mandate last fall resulted in 49,700 more people getting their first dose over a month and a half, a study from Simon Fraser University has found.
Edmonton
-
'It was so random': Bison crosses rush hour traffic west of Edmonton
It was not what Keira Boutilier expected to see on her way into Stony Plain to visit some friends.
-
Alta. family funding teen's gender-affirming surgery, due to public system being 'almost impossible' to navigate
An Alberta transgender teen's family, friends and community have stepped up to provide support his provincial government does not.
-
RCMP ask for help to find Parkland County seniors
Mounties west of Edmonton issued a public call Wednesday for information on the whereabouts of two seniors who have not been heard from in several days.
Vancouver
-
'Major shift' in weather the first test of B.C.'s revamped heat warning system
Summer heat is arriving in Metro Vancouver on the anniversary of last year's deadly heat dome, and while there's no connection between the two, the first taste of summer weather is also the first test of B.C.'s revamped heat warning system.
-
'Very hard to keep moving forward ': No arrests, charges 4 years after Surrey father's murder
“I feel so bad for Paul. He deserved so much better.” Those are the words of Surrey widow Darlene Bennett, still grieving the murder of her husband four years ago in what police have said was a case of mistaken identity.
-
Amanda Todd case: Dutch officer testifies about covert operation lasting hours at bungalow where accused later arrested
The trial of a man accused of sexually extorting Port Coquitlam teen Amanda Todd heard testimony about a secret police operation at the Netherlands property where Aydin Coban was arrested weeks later.
Regina
-
Regina man charged with impaired driving after child seriously injured in collision
A Regina man was charged with impaired driving after a seven-year-old boy was injured as a result of a series of collisions in northwest Regina on Tuesday.
-
'I felt like I could never say no': Alleged victim testifies in sexual assault trial
The sexual assault trial for former gymnastics coach Marcel Dubroy saw the alleged victim take the stand for the second day at Court of Queen’s Bench on Wednesday.
-
'Very concerning': FSIN Chief calls out remarks on homelessness made by city councillor
FSIN Chief Bobby Cameron is calling out a Regina city councillor over her line of questioning about homelessness.