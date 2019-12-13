OTTAWA -- A special weather statement is in effect calling for a risk of freezing rain Friday night into Saturday morning.

Environment Canada says an approaching east coast storm will bring the freezing rain to much of eastern Ontario, but the freezing rain will transition to rain during the day Saturday.

Environment Canada’s hourly forecast suggests the rain will start before midnight Friday and continue overnight.

Friday’s high is 2°C, and the temperature is only expected to drop to right around the freezing mark at night.

Saturday’s forecast high is 3°C, with rain throughout the day.

The rain is expected to turn into snow Saturday night as the temperature falls to a low of -2°C, where it will hover for most of the day Sunday.