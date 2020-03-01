OTTAWA -- It could be a slippery drive home from work and school today.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Ottawa, warning that “freezing rain possible this afternoon.”

The agency says “precipitation approaching from the southwest may arrive as a brief period of freezing rain this afternoon, especially for areas near the Ottawa River. The freezing rain may cause untreated surfaces such as roads, walkways and parking lots to become icy and slippery.”

A Freezing Rain warning has been issued for Prescott and Russell.

The forecast calls for periods of rain beginning this afternoon. Risk of freezing rain this afternoon. High plus 3C.

Periods of rain are expected to end early this evening, then clearing overnight. A low of minus 9C.

The rain and dropping temperatures could make roads and sidewalks slippery tonight and tomorrow morning.