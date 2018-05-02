

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Residents in Aylmer and Ottawa’s west-end are being warned that the Ottawa River could reach “minor flooding levels” this week.

The Ottawa River Regulation Planning Board says spring runoff from the north is “continuing to fill reservoirs in that part of the basin.” Water levels and flows are expected to increase over the next few days from Deep River down to the Montreal Region.

Minor flooding could be reached starting Thursday in flood prone areas at Lake Coulonge, Chats Lake and Britannia.

Meantime, the City of Gatineau is warning there is a rise in water levels in the Aylmer. The city is telling residents the “minor flooding threshold” could have been reached last night. Twenty-seven residences located on rue Fraser are considered the priority for city officials.

Residents living in the Aylmer sector can get sand bags in parc Louis-Roy, at the intersection of Minervois and Louis-Roy.

The city says there is no risk of flooding in other sectors of Gatineau.

The Ottawa River was at 59.24 metres at Lake Deschenes on Tuesday morning. It’s expected to rise to 59.59 metres on Thursday. The river is at 42.70 metres in Gatineau.