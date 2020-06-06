Advertisement
Risk of a thunderstorm on a windy Saturday afternoon
Published Saturday, June 6, 2020 7:25AM EDT Last Updated Saturday, June 6, 2020 3:04PM EDT
OTTAWA -- There is a chance we could see a thunderstorm in the afternoon, alongside seasonal temperatures.
Environment Canada's forecast for Saturday includes a sun/cloud mix and a high of 23°C, which is right in line with seasonal norms. The forecast also includes a 40 per cent chance of showers and the risk of a thunderstorm.
Saturday afternoon is also going to be windy, with winds up to 30 km/h and gusts up to 50 km/h expected.
The UV index is 7, or high.
The sky should be partly cloudy in the evening. The overnight low is 11°C.
On Sunday, expect lots of sunshine and a high of 23°C.
Monday's forecast is also sunny with a high of 23°C.
The outlook for Tuesday calls for clouds and a high of 22°C.