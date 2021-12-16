As COVID-19 cases sharply rise in Kingston, Ont., and many people now being forced into isolation as the omicron variant continues to take hold, it is causing businesses to make tough decisions, and causing some to close indoor dining.

Inside Spearhead Brewing Company, you’ll find the tables packed up and the bar closed for the next few weeks.

President Josh Hayter says when several staff were forced into isolation, the decision was made.

"We just didn’t feel like we had enough people to be able to continue to safely provide service at the tavern," Hayter explains of the decision in an interview with CTV News Ottawa. "It has been difficult making sure we keep our team staffing all the shifts, we’re working the best we can. We have people who don’t necessarily work retail pitching in and helping out."

The business is one of a few making the choice in the city.

In a post to their Facebook page, The Toucan and Kirkpatrick’s Irish Pub located on Princess Street announced it would be shut down until further notice.

"The health and safety of our team at patrons is our top priority. We will reopen once our staff all get tested and we are certain that we are able to provide a safe environment for our team and our patrons."

At Spearhead, Hayter says they’ve decided to focus on take out and delivery. A difficult decision, he says, as Christmas get-togethers and activities can be good business this time of year.

"It’s pretty scary out there, and from a business point of view, it hurts. We’re being shut down again," Hayter says. "It’s not a full lockdown, but we’re reduced capacity. So it really does hurt our bottom line."

There are more than 1,200 active cases Thursday, and public health says there are more than 520 suspected cases of the Omicron variant in the Kingston-region.

Dr. Piotr Oglaza confirms the health region is listed as the worst for COVID-19 cases in the country, with cases driven by the new variant.

In an effort to stop the spread, public health has announced that restaurants and businesses will have to keep customers two metres apart, or go down to 50 per cent capacity.

"They are not strict lockdown measures. They are measures intended to reduce the risk of spread," Oglaza explains.

Still, the medical officer of health stopped short of calling for a full lockdown by the province.

Hayter says for him closing down to dining customers was the best thing to do for his business and staff.

"I think each business has to make its own decisions and work within public health guidelines to keep everybody safe."