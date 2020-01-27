OTTAWA -- The Sens Rink of Dreams will stand-in as a rink in New York City today.

The City says the outdoor rink will be closed for most of the day as a film crews shoot a film at City Hall.

Flags at City Hall will also be lowered because the film crew will be using the rink and the surrounding areas as a stand-in for a New York City location.

The rink will be open for a one-hour period, between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. while the film crew breaks for lunch.

Public skating will resume when filming is completed, approximately between 4:30 and 5 p.m.