The Rideau Valley Conservation Authority (RVCA) is rolling out a colour-coded information system ahead of the spring flooding season.

"Each flood situation is unique, and your emergency plan should account for that – and be ready well in advance," the RVCA said on its website.

You’ll be seeing these #flood index icons on our posts this spring. They'll inform you about watershed conditons “at-a-glance.” Check out https://t.co/OY3rpfQcyd. #ONFlood pic.twitter.com/Ba884gHnxf — RVCA (@RideauValleyCA) March 23, 2020

The system will go from green, to yellow, to orange, to red, depending on the severity of the flooding situation.

A green gauge means conditions are normal.

There are two different kinds of statements that may fall under a yellow gauge: a water safety statement and a flood outlook statement.

A water safety statement means rivers may have high flows, or that banks could be unsafe, however, flooding is not expected.

A flood outlook statement is an early notice of the possibility of flooding because of coming weather conditions, such as heavy rain or significant snow melt.

An orange gauge is for a flood watch. This means flooding is possible in specific areas, and those in flood-prone locations should be prepared.

A red gauge is a flood warning. This means flooding is imminent or already happening.

Last year, rivers in eastern Ontario overflowed to record-breaking levels, over and above the previous records set just two years before.

The RVCA's most recent update, issued Thursday, indicated a flood watch for Stevens Creek and Taylor Drain in the Village of North Gower.

"However, water levels are expected to be somewhat similar or possibly less than those that have already been seen this spring," the RVCA said.

A flood outlook was in place for properties around Bob’s Lake, Christie Lake and Tay River in the upper Rideau Valley Watershed.

"In these areas, local residents should expect spring like water levels and flows," the RVCA said.

The statement said it would be in effect until April 2, unless conditions change. It was based primarily on precipitation forecasts for the past weekend when it was first issued.

The RVCA says residents in flood prone or low-lying areas, historically susceptible to flooding, should continue to take the necessary precautions to protect their property, such as: