OTTAWA -- The five-month-old Confederation Line is operating at reduced capacity on Family Day, as the service struggles to return to normal after a series of issues last week.

In a memo to Councillors, Transportation Services General Manager John Manconi said Rideau Transit Group has launched 12 trains, “and are working on launching the 13th.”

A memo from the City of Ottawa Sunday evening said Rideau Transit Group “confirmed that we will have 13 trains for (Monday) morning.”

Trains are running every 4-5 minutes during the morning commute.

The S1 supplemental bus service remains in place for the morning and afternoon peak periods on Monday. During the morning, buses will run directly to downtown from Tunney’s Pasture, Hurdman and Blair stations. In the afternoon, buses will run non-stop from downtown to Tunney's Pasture, Hurdman and Blair stations.

O-Train Line 1: Trains are running approximately every 4 to 5 minutes for the morning peak service. https://t.co/aNy6GeamST — OC Transpo (@OC_Transpo) February 17, 2020

Several trains were damaged on Friday after unidentified “debris” littered part of the westbound track between Tunney’s Pasture and Bayview Station. On Saturday morning, only seven trains were launched before an eighth was added later in the day. Eleven trains were running on Sunday.