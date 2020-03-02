OTTAWA -- Mayor Jim Watson will meet with lawyers and experts today to discuss the issues with Ottawa’s five-month-old Confederation Line.

Several technical issues continue to plague the $2 billion light rail transit line, including door and power failures. At one point last Thursday, only six trains were running on the line from Blair Road to Tunney’s Pasture.

Rideau Transit Group reported five issues in a 24 hour period Wednesday and Thursday, including an issue with the overhead power system near St. Laurent station.

Speaking to CTV News Ottawa over the weekend, Mayor Watson said “on Monday I’m spending most of the day with lawyers and with experts to deal with this issue.”

Last week, Transit Commission Chair Allan Hubley, Coun. Shawn Menard and Citizen Transit Commissioner Sarah Wright-Gilbert suggested it was time for the city to explore ripping up the 30 year maintenance agreement with Rideau Transit Group and Rideau Transit Maintenance.

Staff is expected to release a response today to Coun. Menard’s inquiry about terminating the agreement with Rideau Transit Group.

“The patience of the public is through the roof and enough is enough,” Watson said.

“While RTG says they’re going to fix the trains, don’t tell me you’re going to fix them, fix them. Stop talking about it and get the job done.”

The City of Ottawa has said that 13 trains are required for the morning and afternoon peak periods. Only 12 trains were launched on Monday morning.

“We need to have 13 trains out at rush hour and that has not been happening, and that’s why you have this overcrowding, this frustration. I’m concerned about, obviously, an accident happening if too many people are on the platform. So, they have to get their act together.”

Coun. Jeff Leiper said on Friday that Council should give Rideau Transit Group a deadline to solve its problems before ripping up the contract.

“The number that I’ve floated has been six months. Six months from now, I want to be in a position where we can file papers – whatever that mechanism is – to get ourselves out of this contract if it’s not working by then.”