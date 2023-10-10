Rideau Street lanes closing this weekend to dismantle crane

Taking down a crane on Rideau Street in downtown Ottawa will require some lane closures this weekend.

The city of Ottawa says westbound lanes of Rideau Street will be closed from 7 p.m. Friday to 7 p.m. Sunday.

A signed detour will be in place. Drivers will be asked to turn right onto King Edward Avenue, left onto York Street, left onto Cumberland Street and then right to get back onto Rideau Street.

Motorists travelling southbound on King Edward Avenue to access Highway 417 will be directed along the signed detour to turn left onto St. Patrick Street, then right onto the Vanier Parkway before accessing the 417 from the appropriate on-ramp.

The crane is at 245 Rideau St., the Claridge Royale condo building.