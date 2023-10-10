Rideau Street lanes closing this weekend to dismantle crane
Taking down a crane on Rideau Street in downtown Ottawa will require some lane closures this weekend.
The city of Ottawa says westbound lanes of Rideau Street will be closed from 7 p.m. Friday to 7 p.m. Sunday.
A signed detour will be in place. Drivers will be asked to turn right onto King Edward Avenue, left onto York Street, left onto Cumberland Street and then right to get back onto Rideau Street.
Motorists travelling southbound on King Edward Avenue to access Highway 417 will be directed along the signed detour to turn left onto St. Patrick Street, then right onto the Vanier Parkway before accessing the 417 from the appropriate on-ramp.
The crane is at 245 Rideau St., the Claridge Royale condo building.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Vancouver man killed in Hamas attack on music festival in Israel
A Vancouver man who was missing in Israel was killed in an attack by Hamas on a music festival, the second confirmed Canadian casualty in a massacre that left hundreds dead.
Soldiers asking for donations to help with housing, food costs: memo to Gen. Eyre
The military's chaplain-general says many soldiers are struggling with the high cost of living and morale is the lowest it's been in recent memory.
BREAKING B.C. first province to sign individual health deal with feds, worth $1.2 billion
British Columbia is the first province to sign a tailored funding agreement with the federal government as part of the $196-billion health accord the prime minister offered provinces earlier this year.
Here's how to leave bedbugs behind when you travel home: expert
Bedbugs are taking over some French cities, which one expert says could happen in Canada unless people are careful when they travel.
What to know as war between Israel and Hamas militants rages on for a fourth day
Israel's military said Tuesday that it had regained effective control over its south and the border with the Gaza Strip four days after Hamas fighters stormed into the country and brought gun battles to its streets for the first time in decades.
'Freedom Convoy' trial evidence a Rorschach test for attitudes about protest: expert
The evidence put forward by the Crown and defence in the criminal trial of two prominent 'Freedom Convoy' organizers is so similar, it reflects something of a Rorschach test for how people feel about the massive protest, a criminologist says.
RCMP expected to speak in Sask. community where 'QAnon queen', supporters are located
Saskatchewan RCMP will be speaking from a community hall in Richmound, Sask. Tuesday afternoon where it’s expected they will address the presence of a ‘QAnon queen’ group in the village.
DEVELOPING Here are the latest updates on the Israel-Palestinian war
On Day 4 of the latest Israel-Palestinian war, many countries are grappling with missing and killed nationals in the latest Israel-Palestinian war that has already claimed at least 1,600 lives, and is only expected to escalate.
'A healing process': Winnipeg tattoo removal technician helps ex-gang members feel free
A Winnipeg tattoo removal technician is helping former gang members leave the lifestyle behind.
Atlantic
-
'It’s absolutely tragic': Maritime community members react to Hamas attacks, retaliation by Israel
Members of Moncton's Jewish community gathered at the Tiferes Israel Synagogue cemetery in Dieppe Monday morning for a stone unveiling ceremony to honour Ruben Maklin, a beloved community member, businessman and father who passed away in February.
-
Saint John workers ratify tentative agreement reached with city
Striking city workers in Saint John, N.B., have ratified a tentative agreement reached with the city.
-
P.E.I. piping plover numbers see a tiny bump this year from effects of Fiona
Post-tropical storm Fiona left behind a trail of destruction and crumbling shorelines on Prince Edward Island, but the cataclysmic tempest seems to have been a big help to a tiny bird, the piping plover.
Toronto
-
How to get the updated COVID-19 vaccine and flu shot in Toronto this fall
Toronto Public Health is opening up thousands of new appointments to select Torontonians for the updated monovalent COVID-19 vaccine.
-
Scotiabank Arena announces $350M worth of rennovations. Here's what it will look like
As Scotiabank Arena approaches its 25th anniversary in February, the downtown venue is undergoing renovations worth more than $350 million.
-
BREAKING
Montreal
-
Montreal man killed in Israel after Hamas attacks
A Montreal couple says their 33-year-old son was killed in the attacks led by Hamas militants last weekend in Israel and that, during his final moments, he put his life in harm's way to save others.
-
Healthy Quebec kids can no longer see pediatricians, must now find a family doctor
The move to bar pediatricians from following healthy children is an initiative that was agreed upon between the Quebec government and the Quebec Association of Pediatricians. The goal is to allow pediatricians, who specialize in treating children, to take on the more dire cases rather than follow healthy children -- something a general practitioner is qualified to do.
-
Flu, COVID-19 vaccination campaign begins Tuesday
Quebec's annual vaccination campaign against the flu and COVID-19 is slated to start officially on Tuesday.
Northern Ontario
-
Bears being spotted again in Greater Sudbury
As the weather turns colder with the arrival of fall, bears are starting to be spotted again around the City of Greater Sudbury.
-
Cochrane man charged after crystal meth seized in drug raid
A 37-year-old Cochrane man is accused of being a drug dealer after a raid on a Thirteenth Avenue home last month revealed $12,500 in narcotics.
-
Sudbury assault suspect hit victim on head with pipe wrench
A verbal dispute between two neighbours in the Flour Mill area of Greater Sudbury over the weekend resulted in an assault charge being laid after the fight escalated.
London
-
Early morning fire destroys east London home
When London fire crews arrived to 1293 Crumlin SR. around 1:30 a.m., they found the home engulfed by flames.
-
16 year old charged following head-on crash
Just before 1 p.m. on Monday, OPP as well as Central Elgin fire and EMS responded to the two-vehicle head-on collision on Sparta Line near Chestnut Grove.
-
Winnipeg
-
Church fire in Manitoba under investigation: RCMP
RCMP is investigating a fire that destroyed a church in northern Manitoba one month ago.
-
‘I was shocked’: Winnipeg woman fingerprinted, has mug shots taken during criminal record check
A Winnipeg woman wants others to know they may have to pay more than expected for a criminal record check after a bad experience at the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) headquarters last month.
-
Winnipeg-born woman believed to be among Hamas hostages
A Winnipeg-born woman is believed to be among the hostages taken in Israel over the weekend.
Kitchener
-
Skyrocketing home prices in Waterloo Region drive residents to make difficult decisions
With its thriving tech industry and renowned universities, Waterloo Region has long been an attractive destination for people looking to settle down. However, in recent years, the dream of homeownership has become increasingly elusive for many.
-
-
Brantford man arrested after trying to import child sex doll
A 58-year-old Brantford man is facing a number of child pornography and firearm related charges after police say he tried to get a child sex doll before Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) stepped in.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
-
-
Calgary, Edmonton and Lethbridge set new record highs amid hot autumn weather
Almost two dozen communities in Alberta set new weather records on Monday amid the blistering autumn heat.
Saskatoon
-
-
Sask. labour groups to hold rally over pronoun policy as rush legislative session begins
Saskatchewan labour groups are holding a rally at the legislative building on Tuesday, as provincial lawmakers gather two weeks early to pass a controversial piece of legislation.
-
One last round: Saskatoon golfers preparing to hang up their clubs for the winter
As the autumn leaves paint the golf courses in shades of red and gold, Thanksgiving Monday signals the end of the golf season for members at The Legends golf club in Warman.
Edmonton
-
Fire tears through southeast Edmonton construction site
Crews were called to a fire at a construction site early Tuesday morning in southeast Edmonton.
-
Several homes damaged by Sunday night fire
No one was injured after fire broke out at a duplex in southeast Edmonton on Sunday evening.
-
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
-
BREAKING
-
Flu, COVID immunization campaign kicks off in B.C. as vaccines arrive at pharmacies
British Columbia has launched its immunization campaign for this year's respiratory illness season, with influenza and COVID-19 vaccinations now available in pharmacies across the province.
Regina
-
-
-
Regina police investigating weekend death
Regina police and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service are investigating a death that occurred on Sunday night.