Rideau Lakes, Ont. home engulfed in flames

A home north of Westport, Ont. was engulfed in flames early Wednesday morning. No one was injured. (OPP East Region)

North Korea fires 23 missiles, prompting air raid alert in South

Air raid sirens sounded on a South Korean island and residents evacuated to underground shelters after North Korea fired more than 20 missiles Wednesday, at least one of them in its direction and landing near the rivals' tense sea border. South Korea quickly responded by launching its own missiles in the same border area.

  • Two pedestrians struck in Woodstock

    Woodstock police are investigating a crash between a vehicle and two pedestrians. Officers responded to a call Wednesday morning that two pedestrians has been struck in the area of Mill Street and Parkinson Road.

  • Collingwood woman arrested twice in the same day

    A Collingwood woman was arrested and charged twice in the same day, according to police. Around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Grey Bruce OPP responded to a report of a possibly impaired driver on Sykes Street north in Meaford.

  • Last-ditch effort to save London vocational school

    Supporters of a London vocational school have made last-ditch pleas to save it from being closed down. There were both impassioned and reasoned pleas to maintain B-Davison as a vocational school most focused on students who supporters say were lost in traditional high schools.

