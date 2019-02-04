Rideau Canal Skateway to reopen Saturday morning
Slushy conditions kept many skaters off the Rideau Canal, today, despite being open thanks to efforts by the National Capital Commission.
CTV Ottawa
Published Monday, February 4, 2019 1:39PM EST
Last Updated Friday, February 8, 2019 5:49PM EST
The Rideau Canal Skateway is set to reopen Saturday morning at 8 a.m, just in time for the second weekend of Winterlude.
The full 7.8 kilometre stretch from downtown to the Harwell Locks had been closed since Monday night.
The 2018-19 skating season started on Dec. 30, providing 32 days of skating so far.