A section of the Rideau Canal skateway will open Sunday morning, its earliest opening date in more than a decade.

A 2.7-kilometre section from the Pretoria Bridge to the Bank Street bridge will open at 8 a.m. Sunday, the NCC said this afternoon.

That stretch includes Patterson Creek.

It's the earliest start to the skating season since 2004, when the canal opened on Dec. 28.