Rideau Canal skateway to open on Sunday
A section of the Rideau Canal skateway will open on Sunday morning.
CTV Ottawa
Published Saturday, December 29, 2018 3:42PM EST
A section of the Rideau Canal skateway will open Sunday morning, its earliest opening date in more than a decade.
A 2.7-kilometre section from the Pretoria Bridge to the Bank Street bridge will open at 8 a.m. Sunday, the NCC said this afternoon.
That stretch includes Patterson Creek.
It's the earliest start to the skating season since 2004, when the canal opened on Dec. 28.