Rideau Canal Skateway to close Monday night
Slushy conditions kept many skaters off the Rideau Canal, today, despite being open thanks to efforts by the National Capital Commission.
CTV Ottawa
Published Monday, February 4, 2019 1:39PM EST
Warmer weather in the forecast is temporarily closing the entire 7.8km length of the Rideau Canal Skateway, starting at 10pm on Monday night.
The National Capital Commission says the closure is to preserve the ice while the city waits for colder weather.
The NCC is urging everyone to stay away from the skateway while it is closed until further notice.