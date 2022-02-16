The Rideau Canal Skateway is temporarily closing due to the mild temperatures and rain in the forecast.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Ottawa, calling for 15 to 25 mm of rain Wednesday and Thursday, before snow moves in on Thursday afternoon. Temperatures are forecast to be 5C today and 8C on Thursday, before plunging Thursday night to -14 C.

The National Capital Commission says the Rideau Canal Skateway will close at 10 p.m. until further notice.

"The milder weather in the forecast and the snowfall contribute to the formation of cracks on the ice surface as well as of dangerous holes that can be hidden under the snow," the NCC said.

"This closure will help preserve the ice throughout the mild weather, so we can work to reopen the Skateway as soon as possible."

This temporary closure will help preserve the ice throughout the mild weather, so we can work to reopen the Skateway as soon as possible! — RideauCanalSkateway (@NCC_Skateway) February 16, 2022

The NCC is asking people not to venture onto the skateway once it closes at 10 p.m. All success points to the skateway will be closed.

"The NCC’s Rideau Canal Skateway team plans to reopen all the sections of the world’s largest skating rink as soon as ice conditions are safe and weather permits," the NCC said.

All 7.8 kilometres of the Rideau Canal Skateway have been open for 31 skating days so far this year.