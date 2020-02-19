The green flag will fly on a 7.4 kilometre section of the Rideau Canal Skateway on Thursday.

The National Capital Commission will reopen the 3.4 kilometre section from Bank Street to Hartwells Locks at 8 a.m. That section of the canal closed on Monday night to "allow for necessary maintenance operations.”

The Rideau Canal Skateway will be open from Laurier Avenue to Hartwells Locks, along with Dow’s Lake.

The section from Rideau Street to Laurier has not been opened this season. There is no word on whether the NCC will be able to open the final 0.4 kilometre section of the canal.