Rideau Canal Skateway's return a boon to local businesses

When Chris Publow learned the green flag was flying on a section of the Rideau Canal Skateway, he moved quickly.

"I ran out and bought new skates," he said. "I haven't skated in ten years."

The opening day of the world's largest skating rink saw tens of thousands of people hit the ice, providing a boost for businesses like Kunstadt Sports, who rushed to sharpen gear.

"Fifteen minutes after we opened one person came in, then three, then fifty," said Timeya Gilpin, a sales associate at Kunstadt Sports. "It was pretty consistent sharpening skates all day."

The lines were also consistent at the BeaverTails hut off Fifth Avenue.

"I've forgotten how good it feels to have the canal open," said BeaverTails co-founder Grant Hooker. "Not having it last year, then the pandemic year... It was just a different feeling."

The skateway didn't open at all last year — a first in its then 53-year history. Now, with the canal's partial opening, many hope it will continue into the late winter season for Winterlude, running Feb. 2 to 15.

"Winterlude typically sees 600,000 people come down over the three weekends," said Melanie Brault, the director for Capital Celebrations at Canadian Heritage. She says a third of those come from out of town for events like the Ice Dragon Boat Festival. Last year it was cancelled because of poor ice conditions.

"We know that event has a significant boost on the economy, whether it's hotels, restaurants, even folks that come to go shopping; so, I'm really excited about the possibility that this event will go over this year," said Brault.

Skate rentals are not available on-site yet. The NCC is planning to open more sections, which is a win for businesses, who can open up more stations, and for skaters, who are creating memories to last a lifetime.

"I'm looking forward to skating with my daughter for the first time," said Chris Publow."We're going to skate all that's open. It should be fun."