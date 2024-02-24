Rideau Canal Skateway reopens Saturday after deep freeze

A stretch of the Rideau Canal Skateway reopened Saturday after a deep freeze overnight.

The National Capital Commission said skating would be available between Bank and Pretoria starting at noon, but the green flags went up about an hour early.

Ice conditions are "variable" the NCC says. Skate rentals continue to be unavailable.

This will be the ninth skating day so far this year. The Skateway was closed earlier this week because of high temperatures.

The NCC said it was hoping for "one last hurrah" for the Skateway this weekend. Saturday's high is -11 C with a wind chill around -16.

So far, there were four skating days in January and four in February before now. A combination of fluctuating temperatures and a mix of rain and snow has kept skaters off the ice for much of the winter, including the first two weekends of Winterlude. The entire 7.8-kilometre length of the world's largest skating rink has not opened once this year.

Green flag just went up! 🎉



Change rooms, washrooms, and food and beverage concessions will be open at Fifth.#RideauCanal #RideauCanalSkateway #Ottawa https://t.co/eU6Ale5wey — Rideau Canal Skateway (@NCC_Skateway) February 24, 2024

Warmer weather is set to return by Monday, with a high of 5 C in the forecast, according to Environment Canada. Tuesday's high could be in the double-digits.