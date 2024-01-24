OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Rideau Canal Skateway closing Wednesday night due to freezing rain, warmer weather

    The Rideau Canal Skateway will be closing at 10 p.m. Wednesday due to freezing rain and rising temperatures.

    A portion of the skateway opened Sunday for the first time in nearly 700 days, but Ottawa is under a freezing rain warning with 5 to 10 mm of ice accretion forecasted.

    The National Capital Commission says the freezing rain will help preserve the ice during the coming warmer weather and rain this week.

    The NCC said approximately 60,000 people went skating on the stretch of the canal that was open between the Pretoria Bridge and Bank Street since Sunday. Ice quality has been listed as "poor" on Wednesday.

    "We plan to reopen the Skateway as soon as the weather permits, and it is safe to do so. Stay tuned," the NCC said. 

    The forecast for Ottawa includes highs in the low plusses on Thursday and Friday, but the cold is set to return by early next week. The overnight low into Monday morning is expected to be -20 C.

