OTTAWA -- The red flag is flying on the Rideau Canal Skateway.

The NCC closed the world’s largest skateway on Saturday night due to the weather conditions.

Ottawa received a mix of rain, freezing rain and snow over the weekend, along with above normal temperatures.

In a statement, the NCC says “teams will work hard to reopen the skateway as soon as weather conditions allow.”

The 50th season of skating on the Rideau Canal began on Saturday, January 18.