OTTAWA -- Parks Canada says information on whether the Rideau Canal will open for boaters this spring will be announced in the coming weeks.

The historic Rideau Canal will remain closed for the first long-weekend of summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Parks Canada announced in April that its visitor facilities, including lockage and mooring, will remain suspended until May 31. “As such, the Rideau Canal National Historic Site will not open for through navigation before June 1.”

On Thursday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that some national parks will be partially reopening at the beginning of June.

In a statement to CTV News Ottawa, Parks Canada says “to help Canadians gain access to the health and wellness benefits that come from being outdoors and in nature, Parks Canada will be gradually restoring visitor access and visitor services at select national parks, national historic sites, historic waterways and national marine conservation areas across Canada starting on June 1.”

The suspension of all visitor services and closures of the facilities announced in March will remain in place at all Parks Canada locations.

CTV News Ottawa asked Parks Canada on plans to reopen the Rideau Canal this spring.

“In the coming weeks, detailed information on whether the Rideau Canal will open, what services may be available, what visitors can expect, and how visitors can prepare for their visit, will be provided,” Parks Canada said in a statement.

Lockstations, Visitors Centres, parking lots, daily use areas and trails around the Rideau Canal remain closed to the public.