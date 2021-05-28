OTTAWA -- The boating season is underway on the Rideau Canal after a one week delay due to Ontario's COVID-19 stay-at-home order.

Parks Canada opened the historic waterway Friday morning for the 2021 navigation season. The 202 kilometre Rideau Canal runs from Ottawa to Kingston.

All visitors are required to adhere to the following rules:

Lockage: Boaters are expected to maintain two meters distance from staff and other boaters at all times. Masks use is mandatory within two metres of staff or visitors.

Mask Mandatory for Service: Mask use is mandatory for visitors in situations where they will be within two meters of Parks Canada team members or other visitors, including if they require assistance when locking through. Masks are also required for the use of washrooms at lock stations and during sales transactions.

No Large Gatherings: Gatherings that are not consistent with provincial COVID-19 restrictions are prohibited on Parks Canada lands along the Rideau Canal.

Use Cashless Payment: For the purchase of permits, please use cashless payment whenever possible.

The Rideau Canal typically opens on Friday of the Victoria Day long weekend. Parks Canada delayed the start of the navigation season until May 28 due to the COVID-19 restrictions.